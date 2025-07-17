PIN launches gamified digital rights learning tools for African students

By Esther Chukwuchebem & Abigail Aderibigbe

Hundreds of university students across Africa are set to benefit from a new gamified learning experience on digital rights and inclusion launched by the leading pan-African non-profit organization, Paradigm Initiative, PIN.

The gamified learning tools known as the digital rights and inclusion board learning experience, Drible, is a game developed by Paradigm Initiative with support from the Open Society Foundations, OSF, to provide young individuals with a fun and engaging entry point into digital rights and inclusion conversations, training sessions and storytelling tools.

PIN which has been operational since 2007, Lagos, Nigeria and the organization has expanded its wings to cover six African countries; Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia and Zimbabwe, impacting the livelihoods of over 150,000 young Africans.

In a statement signed by PIN’s Executive Director, Gbenga Sesan, the game is initiated to build digital literacy, deepen understanding of online safety, and introduce young individuals to the organization’s tools of impact.

Adding that, the initiative is being piloted at three universities: University of Lagos, Nigeria, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Nairobi, Kenya and the Dakar American University of Science and Technology (DAUST) in Dakar, Senegal, it will enhance interactions and create a holistic experience. Targeted at students, PIN rolled out a Campus Tour in the three universities on the continent starting July 15th, 2025.

Sesan, highlighted the organization’s goal of reaching 20 million people through its digital inclusion and rights programs. “From Lagos to Dakar to Nairobi, Drible will serve as a key tool; combining gamification, training, multimedia content, and other resources to connect young Africans with digital opportunities and safeguard their online rights.

“The launch of Drible builds on the progress the organization has made over the years in tackling the challenge of digital exclusion across Africa.

“PIN’s tools of impact include Ripoti, a platform that enables individuals to report digital rights violations, while Ayeta, is a platform that provides digital security resources for stakeholders, more so human rights activists, defenders, journalists and other vulnerable groups, and the organization’s latest short film, Whispers in the Wires”, he said.

Also, PIN’s Chief Operating Officer, Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu, noted that the learning experience is a vital tool for increasing youth awareness of digital rights and empowering them to tackle related issues within their communities, while Professor Olunifesi Adekunle Suraj also shared a goodwill message with students and other attendees.