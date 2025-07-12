Photos: Tinubu returns to Abuja today after two-nation visit to Saint Lucia, Brazil

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Abuja today after a two-nation visit which saw the Nigerian leader engaged with leaders in Saint Lucia and participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Abuja today after a two-nation visit which saw the Nigerian leader engaged with leaders in Saint Lucia and participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.
