Photos: Tinubu returns to Abuja today after two-nation visit to Saint Lucia, Brazil

July 12, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return to Abuja today after a two-nation visit which saw the Nigerian leader engaged with leaders in Saint Lucia and participate in the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil.

