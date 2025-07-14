PHOTOS: Shettima, Gbajabiamila arrive London to repatriate Buhari’s remains

The presidential delegation dispatched to the United Kingdom to bring home the remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London.

The team led by Vice President Kashim Shettima touched down in the United Kingdom on Monday morning.

With the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Shettima’s mission is to coordinate final arrangements for his return to the country.

The delegation was received at the airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital following a protracted illness.

The ex-president will be buried in Daura on Monday.

Vanguard News