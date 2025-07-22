Peter Obi: Wike backs Okpebholo on security measures

Wike

… As Okpebholo Reaffirms Need for Protocols for High-Profile Visitors

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has thrown his weight behind Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, over the governor’s insistence on adherence to security protocols for high-profile visitors, including former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Speaking on Tuesday during the commissioning of the refurbished New Edo Line Transport Company in Benin City, Governor Okpebholo clarified recent remarks regarding Obi’s visit to the state, stating that they were made purely in the interest of public safety and standard security procedures—not politics.

“My job is to protect lives, including those of all Edo people and visitors,” Okpebholo said. “As the Chief Security Officer of the state, it is only appropriate that I be informed when high-profile individuals visit. It’s not about politics—this is about safety.”

The governor cited a personal tragedy where a police escort lost his life during an improperly coordinated trip, stressing the importance of timely communication to prevent similar incidents.

Okpebholo also used the opportunity to highlight the support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in revitalizing public transport in Edo State, noting that the revamped New Edo Line was part of efforts to ease mobility and support economic activity across the state.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including FCT Minister Wike, former Edo State Governor and current Senator representing Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and other key stakeholders.

In his remarks, Wike backed Okpebholo’s stance, saying informing state authorities ahead of high-profile visits is standard practice for coordination and security purposes.

“When Mr. Obi visited me as Governor of Rivers State, he followed due process and obtained the necessary clearances,” Wike recalled. “These protocols are not political—they are simply for the visitor’s own security.”

Wike also commended Okpebholo’s leadership and performance in office so far, describing him as a leader focused on impact rather than political distractions.

“Even if the Supreme Court had ruled otherwise, your performance would speak for itself,” he added, in apparent reference to the recently concluded legal challenges over the Edo governorship.

Applauding the revival of the New Edo Line, Wike said the project offers practical solutions to transportation and security concerns for residents, especially students and workers.

“You’ve shown your support for the President in action, not just in words. I’m here today to support you because of your dedication to service,” he stated.

In his closing remarks, Okpebholo thanked the people of Edo State for their continued support and vowed not to be distracted by criticisms, particularly those circulating on social media.

“My focus is on projects that will touch the lives of our people. We will not be distracted,” he said.