Peter Obi, Anambra speaker celebrate Soludo @65

Charles Soludo and Peter Obi.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr. Somtochukwu Udeze, have felicitated with the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his 65th birthday, commending him for contributing immensely to the development of the state.

In a goodwill message personally signed by him, Obi described Governor Soludo as a “dear elder brother and a leader whose contributions to the development of Anambra State and the nation at large are well recognized.”

Obi’s message read: “Your Excellency, my dear elder brother, my family and I join other men and women of goodwill in rejoicing with you as you mark another year today.

“May God continue to bless you with strength, wisdom, and good health, as you serve our dear state and nation.”

He wished the governor continued success and divine guidance in the discharge of his duties and prayed for enduring peace and progress in Anambra under his leadership.

In his message, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Udeze said Governor Soludo has proved to Anambra people and Nigerians that his primary purpose of coming into politics was to fast -track development in Anambra State and provide a better life for the citizenry through impactful administration.

Udeze noted that Soludo has distinguished himself among his colleagues in the country in all aspects of governance, expressing immense satisfaction that the Governor has done the state proud, “through the unprecedented milestones he has recorded in all sectors of the State economy.”

The Speaker, who stated that the state legislature’s resolve to continue to accord necessary support to Governor Soludo’s administration was predicated on his remarkable achievements in the state. He lauded him for running a transparent, purposeful and inclusive government where the citizenry are not in doubt of his genuine actions and development initiatives.

He also enumerated some of Governor Soludo’s accomplishments in the state to include construction of the first and befitting Government House and Governor’s Lodge, the Solution Fun City, massive road infrastructure across the state, improved education and health care system, agricultural revolution, massive employments, improved security architecture, as well as youth development, among others.

According to him, the governor has applied his prudent management prowess in achieving good governance in the State without borrowing money, despite the legislatures’ approval.

Udeze observed that since Governor Soludo has performed creditably in all departments of governance, Anambra people should reciprocate by appreciating him accordingly, by ensuring that he is reelected during the November 8 governorship election in the state.

He appealed to politicians in the state, irrespective of their party affiliations, to see Governor Soludo’s reelection as a collective responsibility.

While wishing Governor Soludo more fruitful years ahead, he prayed God to keep watching over his life and endeavours and give him and his family peace at all times.