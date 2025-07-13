People judge me without knowing my story – Kemity

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Yoruba actress, Ariyo Oluwakemisola, better known as Kemity, has spoken candidly about having two children with different men.

Speaking during an interview on Biola Bayo’s podcast which was shared on Instagram , Kemity revealed that her first child was with her first love, who she described as the man who “disvirgined” her

“I have two children for two men. The first man deflowered me and I got pregnant. He later travelled to Malaysia, and he came back and was killed in a hotel. That was how I became a widow, she said in Yoruba.

The humorous actress also noted that it was never her intention to have children with different fathers, stressing that her own mother had all her children with one man.

“People are saying I have two kids with different men, saying all sorts without knowing the story behind it. Even my mum gave all her children the same father.”

The actress also used the moment to offer prayers for single mothers, urging society to show more understanding instead of condemnation.

“I am using this opportunity to pray for single mothers who work hard to raise their kids, that God will help them. And to those of you who abuse people because they have kids with different fathers, that was not our plan. If that was our plan, let’s pray you go through the same thing we went through”, she added.