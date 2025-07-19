PDP remains Nigeria’s only true national party – Fix PDP group

The Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria group has reaffirmed its conviction that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only truly national political party in Nigeria—capable of uniting the country and delivering purposeful, inclusive leadership.

In a statement signed by Abubakar Muktar of Katsina State, the group emphasized that PDP’s national appeal, long-standing democratic tradition, and consistent presence across the country set it apart from other political parties.

“We maintain that unlike other platforms, the PDP is rooted in a democratic history that spans the length and breadth of Nigeria. It has never been reduced to a regional agenda or built on revenge politics,” the group said.

Taking a swipe at rival parties, the statement criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing them as formations driven by “anger, desperation, and a hunger for power,” rather than patriotism or ideology.

“They lack the national cohesion and democratic legacy that the PDP continues to represent,” it added.

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the group expressed confidence in the PDP’s resurgence, stating that the party is undergoing necessary reforms and will emerge stronger and better prepared to lead the country.

“PDP will rise again—reenergized, restructured, and ready to reclaim its role as a stabilizing force in Nigeria’s democracy. The party will uphold its principle of zoning, and we firmly believe the presidency should and will be zoned to the South, in the spirit of fairness, justice, and national balance.”

The statement concluded with a call to Nigerian citizens, especially the youth, to remain politically engaged and avoid falling for personality-driven movements lacking national vision.

“The PDP is not perfect, but it remains the only party with a national soul—one that must be rebuilt by the people, for the people. Nigeria should prepare—PDP will return in 2027.”