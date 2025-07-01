PDP not dead; only ‘first-class dreamers’ think otherwise – Bode George

Bode George

By Ayobami Okerinde

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has dismissed claims that the opposition party has lost relevance, describing those behind such assertions as “first-class dreamers”.

He made the remark during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, while reacting to growing speculation about the PDP’s strength and recent defections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

George insisted that despite the setbacks, the PDP remains the most organised party in the country, boasting more established political structures than its rivals.

He said, “No way; those are dreamers. I’m telling you they are first-class dreamers.

“In political management, ownership structure, camaraderie—what we have in the PDP, they don’t have. Why do I keep calling our party the Iroko political party of Nigeria? because the taproot is so deep-rooted.

PDP crisis over, party now united

Chief George also stated that following the agreement reached at the 100th National Executive Committee meeting of the party, the internal crisis that had rocked the opposition is now over. He assured Nigerians that the PDP is back on track and united as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

He said, “Let me reassure Nigerians that there’s no organisation in the world where you won’t have a crisis. If you have disagreements, the more sensible thing to do is get back to your family, lock the doors and tell yourself some truth, debate and discuss, but in the end you must come out united, and that’s what we’ve achieved.

“That is a measure of the competence of members of the party. We started pretty rough, but in the end we were able to meet together, resolve these differences, and never again are we going to allow ourselves to be dragged by partisanship or misinformation.

“From July 1 till 2027, we will never have this kind of experience in our party. We are telling everybody, Welcome back home, and your house is ready to receive all of you.”