Panic as armed robbers kill 2 in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—There was fear and anxiety in Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, as a suspected armed robber shot and killed two persons in the community.

The town union president of the community, Mr Sunday Nwadibia, who confirmed the incident said the community has been under siege for some time due to the activities of armed robbers.

He gave the names of the deceased as Sunday Oyibe, a school proprietor, and Chukwu Ebuka.

Nwadibia said the community has been witnessing attacks and robberies since last year, which has led to loss of lives, cash running into millions, and property worth millions of naira.

He revealed that before the killing of Sunday Oyibe and Chukwu Ebuka, the hoodlums attacked a POS operator in the community and dispossessed him of N2.7million.

The town union president, who said the hoodlums usually wear military camouflage with bulletproof vests, also snatched a Toyota Corolla car and five motorcycles from some members of the community when they started operating in the area.

He expressed dismay that their activities have crippled economic activities in the community and urged security agencies to come to the aid of the community.

He said: “I was in my place when people started running because armed robbers were robbing at our junction.

So, everybody started looking for safety not knowing that the hoodlums are coming very close to our side in the community.

“Before we could notice it, we heard gunshots me and my workers also started running for safety. The hoodlums advanced to another junction near my house and that junction is called Orie Agba and started operating there and people started running.

“I climbed one upstairs and started watching the hoodlums. They started shooting heavily and approached my office which I had locked already when I noticed their presence in the community.

“They shot one Sunday Oyibe, the founder of Unique International School, who is also the chairman of the timber association in Ishielu. We rushed him to the hospital but he couldn’t make it.

“They shot another person, Chukwu Ebuka who people said was dragging his iPhone with them.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the killing of the two persons in the community.

He promised to get the details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ishielu Local Government.

“Yes, I know there was an incident somewhere in Ishielu but I will call the DPO of the area to get more information about it,” he said.