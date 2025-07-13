Palmer brace, Pedro strike give Chelsea 3-0 lead against PSG

Chelsea have stunned European champions Paris Saint-Germain with a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, taking place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — with former U.S. President Donald Trump among the high-profile spectators in attendance.

England star Cole Palmer lit up the first half, netting twice before setting up Joao Pedro for Chelsea’s third goal just before the break. Pedro’s strike marked his third goal for the Blues in only his second start.

It was a half of unexpected dominance from the Premier League side, who outclassed PSG in every department.

Known for typically holding the upper hand going into the interval, the French giants now face a monumental task in the second half to turn the game around.

With Chelsea’s clinical finishing and Palmer’s electric form, the final has already delivered drama — and potentially, a historic night for the London club.

Vanguard News