Oyo By-Election: Crisis rocks APC primary in Ibadan

…ex-LG boss allegedly assaulted

…as nine aspirants reject the outcome

By Adeola Badru

Nine aspirants have rejected the results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary held yesterday to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency.

The primary has faced allegations of manipulation and violence, leading the candidates to express their dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

Tensions escalated during the event when Idris Lapade, a former chairman of Ibadan North Local Government and one of the leading aspirants, was reportedly assaulted.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the altercation arose amid disputes over the credibility of the primary.

Lapade was allegedly struck in the chest with a local charm, causing him to collapse and requiring hospitalisation.

The aspirants have accused a current public office holder (name withheld) of hijacking the primary process through undue influence over committee members from the party’s national secretariat.

“Lapade was alleged hit in the chest by a substance suspected to be local charm. He went down on the floor writhing in pains as sympathisers were seen milling around him.

“He was later evacuated from the venue and rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

“It was a shameful sight. We expected a peaceful contest, but instead it turned to a battlefield. If our leaders can’t manage an internal primary, how can they govern?” one visibly angry delegate said.

Meanwhile, the majority of aspirants have pointed accusing fingers at a serving public office holder (name withheld), whom they alleged had hijacked the process through his influence on the committee members sent from the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

“The entire process was a charade. The primary was neither transparent nor credible. How can a serving minister who only recently returned to the party dictate the outcome of an election in a constituency he doesn’t belong to?” one of the aggrieved aspirants queried.

In response to the outcome, the aggrieved aspirants planned to petition the national leadership of the APC, seeking redress for what they describe as a “fraudulent” election.

They also criticised the APC State Executive Committee for their alleged complicity in the process.

According to one of them, “We are disappointed by the conduct of the primary election. The process was manipulated from the onset and our party executives have shown that they are not interested in justice or fairness. We will not fold our arms and watch the party be dragged into ridicule.”

It would be recalled that similar allegations of hijack and manipulation had dogged the APC in recent past with lingering leadership tussle within the party, lack of cohesion and persistent accusations of favouritism and manipulation which has continued to pose a major threat to the APC’s electoral fortunes in the state.

Meanwhile, crisis further escalated as three individuals have emerged, each claiming to be the rightful candidate for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election. This situation has sparked considerable controversy and confusion within the party.

Hon. Murphy Adigun, Hon. Farouk Arisekola Alao, and Hon. Olusegun Olaleye, also known as Radical Brother, have all made public declarations of their candidacies, leading to a fractured party environment.

While Hon. Farouk Arisekola expressed his appreciation to party leaders for backing his candidacy, Hon. Murphy Adigun reportedly has the endorsement of a faction linked to the Minister of Power, while Radical Brother claimed to have won the popular vote, backed by numerous grassroots delegates who support his assertion of victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the by-election for August 16, 2025. Party leaders have warned that unless the APC resolves its internal issues, it risks another defeat to the ruling PDP.

Security forces have increased surveillance in the Ibadan North constituency to prevent further unrest, while party elders are attempting to mediate between the conflicting factions.