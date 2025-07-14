Owhairuoro emerges president as IGSOSA inaugurates new excos in Delta

Iluelogbo, Delta State – The Iluelogbo Grammar School Old Students Association (IGSOSA), located in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, has inaugurated a new set of executives to steer the affairs of the popular alumni body, with Engr Adidi David Owhairuoro emerging as President.

The inauguration follows a smooth and rancour-free online election held last week, which produced other key officials including Ms Vivian Okpobrisi as Vice President, Ven. Edeki Moses as Secretary General, and Ebireri Louis as Assistant Secretary General. Also elected were Mr Francis Odueka as Financial Secretary, Hon Jonathan Umukoro as Treasurer, Ven. S. Adogbeji as Organising Secretary, and Patrick Adaighofua as Public Relations Officer and WhatsApp Coordinator.

In his inaugural speech, Engr Adidi praised the association’s members and acknowledged the efforts of the Immediate Past President for introducing the electronic voting system, which he described as innovative and inclusive despite initial skepticism among members.

“The strength of any given association lies within all members,” Adidi said, urging collective responsibility in taking IGSOSA forward. He highlighted infrastructural development and mentoring as top priorities under his leadership, promising to leverage personal experience and alumni support to drive growth.

Recalling his days as Senior Prefect in 1983, Adidi expressed a deep emotional connection to the school and reaffirmed his commitment to giving back. He called on members to support ongoing initiatives, stressing that no contribution or levy is too small in the journey towards revitalising their alma mater.

He also expressed gratitude to the elders, electoral committee, and attendees of the inauguration ceremony, praying for divine guidance and wisdom in leading the association effectively.

The new administration is expected to build on past achievements and strengthen alumni engagement for the benefit of Iluelogbo Grammar School and the wider community.