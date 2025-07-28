Over 8.1% of Nigerian population infected with Hepatitis B, says FG

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has lamented the rising cases of Hepatitis B in the country, regretting that over 8.1 percent of the Nigerian population is infected with disease in spite of the availability of vaccination and treatment.

The government noted that over 90 percent of those infected are undiagnosed and unknowingly transmit the virus to others, including children.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, who said this, Monday, at a media briefing in Abuja, to mark the 2025 World Hepatitis Day, particularly expressed concern that the disease was causing Nigeria between N13.3 trillion and N17.9 trillion yearly.

Speaking through his representative and Director of Public Health at the ministry, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, the minister noted that, ”Approximately 20 million Nigerians are living with viral hepatitis, with 18.2 million affected by Hepatitis B and 2.5 million by Hepatitis C.”, adding that, ”Tragically, 4,252 Nigerians die annually from liver cancer caused by untreated hepatitis.”

The event, held with the theme: ”Hepatitis: Let’s Break It Down’, seeks a collective action to overcome the medical, structural, and social barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the care and treatment they need to manage and overcome hepatitis.

"Symptoms are often misdiagnosed as malaria. Conditions such as fever, fatigue, and malaise are typically treated with self-medication, while the virus silently damages the liver and may progress to liver failure or cancer.

Pate reminded that the government,in its swift response, has launched “Project 365,” a nationwide screening, diagnosis, and treatment campaign aimed at eliminating Hepatitis C and halting the transmission of Hepatitis B by 2030.

He said:”“The Ministry is also working to increase budgetary support for hepatitis programs, establish the Viral Elimination Fund (VEF), and provide tax incentives and regulatory reforms to support domestic production of hepatitis medications.”

Earlier, in a goodwill message, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Acting Country Representative, Dr. Alex Gasasira, called on Nigeria to take bold action against hepatitis, as he described it as a disease that affects millions of people in the country.

Represented by Dr Mya Ngon, Gasasira noted that across the WHO African Region, more than 70 million people live with chronic hepatitis B or C, yet fewer than 1 in 10 have received a diagnosis or treatment.”

He emphasised that Nigeria bears a significant burden of hepatitis, with 325,000 new hepatitis B and C infections recorded in 2022, ranking third worldwide in hepatitis prevalence.

The WHO representative commended Nigeria’s ongoing implementation of the triple elimination initiative, which aims to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis, and STIs.

He also praised the government’s plan to reduce treatment costs, promote local production, and prioritise nationwide screening.

Gasasira urged Nigeria to ensure hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination within 24 hours of delivery, integrate testing and treatment into primary health care services, combat stigma and misinformation, secure sustainable domestic financing, and protect the rights of those living with hepatitis.

“We have the knowledge, we have the tools, what we need now is the will. Together, we can break hepatitis down. Together, we can build a Nigeria and an Africa where hepatitis no longer determines one’s fate.” He said.

The National Coordinator of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, disclosed that the programme has launched a nationwide campaign dubbed “Project 365” to combat Hepatitis B and C in Nigeria.

He added that the campaign aims to screen, diagnose, and treat hepatitis in every community and constituency across the country.

According to Bashorun, the campaign will involve community mobilisation and sensitisation to raise awareness about the disease and promote testing and treatment.

“We are working closely with the National Assembly to reach every constituency, and with the National Transportation Agency to pass the right information on hepatitis B and C.

“The mode of transmission can be through sex, blood contact, or contact with infected body fluids, so we need to be careful and take necessary precautions,” Bashorun said.

Bashorun explained that there is no cure for hepatitis B, but there are drugs that can moderate the rapidity of the development of chronic hepatitis B infection. For hepatitis C, however, there is a curable treatment available.

The NASCP boss also emphasised the importance of vaccination against hepatitis B, particularly for children.

“Any child born should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. For adults above 21 years who have not been vaccinated, we recommend testing and vaccination if negative,” he said.