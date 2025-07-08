Over 160 people still listed as missing after Texas floods

More than 160 people are still listed as missing in Texas, following catastrophic flooding that killed more than 100 over the weekend, the state’s governor said Tuesday.
“Just in the Kerr county area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing,” Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.
He added the figure was based on people reported as unaccounted for by friends, relatives and neighbors.
