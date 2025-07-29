Over 130 security agents killed in ongoing Katsina anti-banditry war

….Bandits kill 38 hostages after collecting N50m ransom In Zamfara

By Ogalah Ibrahim

No fewer than 130 security personnel have lost their lives in Katsina State in the past two years, amid relentless banditry attacks, the state government has confirmed.

The fatalities include over 100 members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps and more than 30 police officers, with an unspecified number of soldiers also killed in the fight against armed groups.

Meanwhile, Troops of the Nigerian Army and hybrid forces, backed by intelligence support from the Department of State Services, DSS, on Friday evening in Iburu village, Shiroro Local Government Area, LGA, of Niger State, killed no less than 45 bandits terrorizing the area.

Katsina State government further revealed that frequent attacks still persist in four local government areas, including Faskari, Kankara, Safana, and Matazu, despite ongoing efforts to curb the violence.

State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mua’zu, who disclosed this in the state, yesterday, urged residents to remain calm and united, stressing the importance of relying on factual information, rather than succumbing to fear and misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

He noted that the state government had achieved significant progress in the fight against banditry since Governor Dikko Radda assumed office in 2023.

The commissioner said 24 local government areas were affected by insecurity at a point in time, adding that 11 of the LGAs were now “fully stabilized” and largely free from attacks.

These, he said, include Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Katsina, Batagarawa, Charanchi, Bindawa, Ingawa, Kafur, Danja, and Kusada.

Mua’zu further disclosed that there were nine other “improved councils with few remote pockets of insecurity.”

According to him, these include Malumfashi, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankia, Musawa, Bakori, Funtua, Sabuwa, and Dandume.

He expressed concern over “deliberate attempts by some individuals to create panic and incite fear among residents through the spread of false and misleading information on social media.”

Muazu reiterated Governor Radda’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace, emphasising that even during his recent accident and recovery, he remained actively engaged with security stakeholders.

Residents of Banga village in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been thrown into mourning following the killing of 38 kidnapped villagers by bandits, despite the payment of over N50 million as ransom.

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area, Mannir Kaura, while confirming the incident said 56 persons were reportedly abducted from the village, and 18 were later released.

He added that the freed 18 victims have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment.

“From the information I got as the Chairman of the local government, 56 were abducted by the bandits and only 18 returned.

“We took the remaining 18 people to hospital, they are on medication. We are also preparing to go with the state government to go and see the families of those that lost their lives.”

Army, DSS-backed hybrid forces, kill 45 bandits in Niger

Security sources disclosed that the DSS, on intercepting intelligence that the terrorists riding several motorcycles were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources, a gunfight ensued with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists were neutralised.

The sources quoted the villagers as saying they counted 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits. They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles destroyed during the gunfight.

The sources added that two members of the hybrid forces fighting alongside soldiers lost their lives, while four others were said to be receiving treatment for serious gunshot injuries at a public hospital in the state capital.

Recall that In April, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, raised the alarm over terrorist activities around the Babanna border in Niger State.

The Customs boss said his men were lucky to have survived an ambush by the terrorists who were angered by the seizure by the Customs officers, of 500 jerrycans of petrol smugglers were delivering to them.

