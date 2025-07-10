Otti vows to make Abia inhabitable for criminals, launches security trust fund

. As Davido’s father, Arthur Eze, Innoson, banks donate generously

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA- Governor Alex Otti has vowed to make Abia inhabitable for criminals and perpetrators of insecurity.

The Governor who made the vow while launching Abia Security Trust Fund Thursday at the International Conference Centre Unuahia, said no inch of Abia soil would be ceded to criminal-minded elements.

He charged Abians and residents to take more than “a passing interest in issues of security around their vicinity” to complement Government’s efforts.

This is as friends and residents of the state including banks, contractors and corporate organisations donated hundreds of millions of Naira to support the Abia security trust fund.

Fund.

Adedeji Adeleke, the father of Music legend, Davido, made the highest individual donation of half a billion Naira; followed by Anambra-born oil magnet, Chief Arthur Eze who announced a donation of N200 million.

With a donation of N100 million, the owner of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma led other donors including contractors and banks who supported the project.

Governor Otti explained that the launch was part of his holistic security strategy focused on prevention of criminal activities

He said:”This luncheon is in line with the provisions of the Abia State Security Trust Fund Law 2024, which empowers the state to set up a specialised framework for mobilising, managing and deploying resources in support of our security infrastructure across the state.

“Insecurity creates economic and social crisis, impoverishes the population, and makes refugees of individuals and families in their homeland.

“To counter the enormous cost of security crisis, all of us are invited to always take more than a passing interest in security issues in our neighborhoods, places of business, and in the larger community

Otti who said his administration had demonstrated prudence in the management of resources assured that every Kobo raised for the project would be judiciously spent.

The Governor recalled that on assumption of office, he made “a firm commitment to recover every inch of Abia territory from the criminals who had carved out some parts of the state for themselves”

He expressed joy that through Operation Crush and other security interventions, Abia is relatively peaceful, assuring that he would not rest on his oars.

Otti commended all those who supported the launch for their generous donations.

In a remark, Minister of State for Labour Nkiruka Onyejeocha, commended Gov Otti for his spirited efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

She also commended Otti’s developmental strides, declaring that she could now proudly say she hails from Abia.

The Minister noted that security should not be politicised, adding that President Bola Ahmed is also fully in support of Gov. Otti’s efforts to keep Abia safe.

Speaking also, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel, DrcUche Ogah lauded Otti’s efforts to re-set the state, adding that “security should be everybody’s business.”

Describing the Security Trust Fund as a laudable project, Ogah said he would handsomely support the project on monthly basis for a period of one year.

Earlier in an address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abia State Security Trust Fund, Mr Obiamaraije Stanley, represented by the Vice Chairman, Sir. Johnson Chukwu, said that the Trust Fund “is a public -private partnership initiative designed to mobilize resources from both government and non-governmental stakeholders to enhance the operational capabilities of security agencies within the state.”

“The overall goal is simple: to provide logistics, equipment, communication tools, surveillance infrastructure and other critical support to enable security agencies respond effectively to challenges in real time,” he said

He thanked Governor Otti for not only initiating and supporting the revitalization of the project but for backing the initiative with “unwavering political will, visionary leadership and actionable commitment”.

The Chairman of the occasion, Ide John Udeagbala said “every individual must take responsibility in supporting and complementing the Governor’s efforts towards achieving adequate security.”

He called for vigilance among residents, urging them to promptly volunteer information about suspicious movements in their vicinity.