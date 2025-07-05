Osun Police nab Imam for allegedly raping neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Imam in Aranka community, Ede, Osun State has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 8-year-old daughter.

The community was thrown into a frenzy when the victim’s mother raised alarm after catching the Imam, simply identified as Kadiri, in the act on Saturday afternoon.

It was gathered that the victim’s mother was disturbed, having sent the girl on an errand but taking too long to return home, hence, she decided to look for her.

An eyewitness, Arike Adisa, a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, disclosed that the mother’s noise attracted people to the area in Babasanya area and she was holding onto the elderly suspect.

“She actually caught the man named Abdulkareem Kadiri, an Imam in a mosque around the area. The mother said her daughter was crying and was bleeding from her private part,” she said.

Adisa narrated further, “Some persons attempted to let the suspect get away, but angry residents resisted it. The victim was taken to Babasanya Hospital for appropriate medical test.

“Because of the tension around the hospital, operatives of Amotekun were invited to arrest the suspect before he was later handed over to the police at ‘B’ Division, Ede.”

A video of the Imam which surfaced on social media later showed him confessing at the police station that he had canal knowledge of the girl.

“I know her parents, we lived in the same compound. I sent her to help me buy groundnuts and when she returned I defiled her,” he said.

Also, Osun Police command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident.