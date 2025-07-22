Osun PDP endorses Tinubu, Adeleke for re-election

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Berates APC for opposing Adeleke’s move to join party

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has endorsed the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke in the 2027 presidential and 2026 governorship elections.

This is as the party also attributed the decision of Governor Adeleke to stay in the PDP to opposition by APC members to welcome the idea of the governor’s defection into the party.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson Olawale Rasheed.

The meeting objected to the manner some APC members castigated the governor over the political development in the state on national television and social media, despite the fact that many PDP members did not support the idea of defection into the APC.

The communique, which was signed by Governor Adeleke, ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, Senator Lere Oyewumi and 24 others, thereby reaffirmed its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

It reads further, “The PDP in Osun State recognizes the fact that Osun State is the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of Osun State. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby, adopts, and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State should remain in the PDP.

“The leadership of the PDP in Osun State is directed to disseminate the resolution to all structures of the party in the state; and

“The state governor is enjoined to forge ahead with governance and implementation of the administration’s Five Point Agenda”.