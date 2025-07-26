Osun 2026: I’m not interested in governorship ticket, Oyetola tells APC aspirants

Oyetola

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged aspirants interested in the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket to compete without rancour, saying he is no longer interested in vying for the ticket.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy was said to have initially attempted to contest the ticket for a second term in office with the likes of Senator Ajibola Basiru, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, Senators Iyiola Omisore, Mudashiru Husain, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, among others.

But at a stakeholders meeting held in Osogbo at the weekend, the Minister charged the aspirants to ignore campaign of calumny and be their brother’s keeper, saying the party’s chances of winning next year’s election are very bright.

He also disclosed that the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is guaranteed, as the coalition cannot withstand the test of integrity to stop the President’s re-election.

“You should all avoid the campaign of calumny and be your brother’s keeper. I am no longer interested in vying for the governorship ticket with you.

“You all can see that the APC remains the party to beat anytime and any day. As of today, we are receiving people into the party, and many are still coming.

“This development has further attested to our vibrancy, potency and formidability. This has always been my dream to build a virile, potent and formidable party that would return the progressives to government.

“I thank God that this is manifesting, and I can assure you that God on our side, we will win the governorship election next year in Osun State and deliver our state with massive votes for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have many justifications to send the current government packing, and we will return our party to the government next year by God’s grace.

“We have qualified, quality, competent and people of outstanding track records as aspirants contesting for the governorship election, and this is a unique selling proposition to feast on, and we will continue to complement the federal government’s efforts on all fronts”, he added.

While asserting that the coalition of the opposition parties was never a threat, saying the initiative was built on political conspiracy, connivance and vendetta, he said its collapse is imminent.

“Whatever builds on conspiracy, connivance and vendetta will collapse, and it is crystal clear that the coalition is drifting to collapse. This has no iota of effect on us, particularly in Osun. We knew this since it is the same TOP that metamorphosed to Omoluabi and later ADC. We are resolute to come victorious in the future elections, and this is incontestable”, Oyetola assured.

Some of the governorship aspirants at the meeting include; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Barrister Kunle Adegoke, SAN, among others.