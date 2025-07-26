Osita Chidoka endorses Soludo for second term

“Why Drop the Spoon When the Soup Is Tasty?”

Former Minister of Aviation and prominent public policy advocate, and Vice Chairman Anambra State Educational Council , Chief Osita Chidoka, has formally endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, calling him “Odịụkọ na Mba”, “the rare one, not easily found.”

Speaking at the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone endorsement event, Chidoka praised Governor Soludo’s transformational leadership, prudent financial management, and vision for the future of Anambra State.

“In 2025, the question is no longer ‘Is it broken?’” Chidoka said. “The real question is: why drop the spoon when the soup is tasty? Ndi Anambra, the pot is still on the fire. The aroma of progress is in the air.”

Disclosing this in a statement, Ikechukwu Okafor, his Special Assistant (Media) noted how Chidoka hailed Soludo’s achievements in urban renewal, digital governance, education reform, and infrastructure, calling for continuity to sustain the gains of the past three years.

“Soludo is the only son of Anambra who has kept money for the whole of Nigeria and today, he is keeping Anambra’s money with care, vision, and discipline.”

Quoting an Igbo proverb “Ula tọba uto, ekwobeya ekwobe”, Chidoka likened Soludo’s governance to sweet sleep: “When sleep is sweet, you don’t wake up, you roll over and enjoy it again.”

“Let’s not break the rhythm. Let the Solution continue. Let Odịụkọ finish the course.”