OPL 245: How VP Shettima made me return from exile – Adoke

Adoke

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mohammed Bello Adoke on Thursday revealed how Vice President Kashim Shettima was instrumental to his return from a self-imposed exile after his ordeal in relation to the OPL 245 case.

Adoke who disclosed this during the public presentation of his memoir, ‘OPL 245: The Inside Story of the $1.3 billion Nigerian oil block’, said after he was discharged and acquitted by the courts, he decided to go back on exile.

He said Shettima later called him to come back to the country in order to have a closure.

“Permit me, your excellency, to inform this audience that after the verdicts by the various courts were over, I opted to go back into exile.

“In fact, I left. It was to the credit of the vice president who called me one day and said, ‘come back to Nigeria, you have to put a closure to this saga’”, he stated.