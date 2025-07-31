Ooni announces new Ife chief

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has approved the appointment of Prince Olagoke Owoyomi as the new Obajio of Ife.

This is contained in a statement signed by Otunba Moses Olafare, Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Ooni’s Palace, on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

Ooni said the selection followed a screening process involving three eligible princes from the Alayo and Bamidein ruling houses.

The traditional ruler explained that Prince Owoyomi, a farmer and businessman from the Alayo ruling house in Moore, Ile-Ife, was picked after a “rigorous process.”

He said the Ooni-in-Council had set up a five-man committee to screen the three contenders.

According to him, other contenders are Prince Olagbenga Owoyomi and Prince Kola Ogunrinola of the Bamidein ruling house.

“This appointment is in recognition of your integrity, dedication to the values of our heritage, and proven commitment to the service of the Ife kingdom.

“As the Ejio of Ife, you are expected to uphold the dignity of the title, serve with loyalty, wisdom, and humility, and contribute the unity, peace, and progress of Ile-Ife and her people.

“Your installation and formal presentation shall be communicated I’m due course in accordance with palace protocols and customary rites,” the appointment letter, personally signed by the Ooni, reads.