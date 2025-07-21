Onoh debunks alleged letter from Mohammed Babangida declining BOA appointment

…Says Fake Document Aimed at Discrediting Tinubu’s Administration, Malign Babangida’s Integrity

ABUJA — Former Southeast spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh, has debunked the authenticity of a letter purportedly from Mohammed Babangida rejecting his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), describing it as a malicious fabrication orchestrated by desperate political detractors.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Dr. Onoh condemned the circulating document as the work of “idle political actors” bent on tarnishing the image of both the administration and the personality of Mohammed Babangida, whom he described as “a man of integrity and unimpeachable character.”

“The so-called letter is a desperate and poorly-conceived attempt by some disgruntled individuals to ridicule President Tinubu’s administration and discredit a decent man like Mohammed Babangida,” Onoh said.

He dismissed the forgery as an expression of bitterness by those who failed to secure government appointments, adding that their frustration stems from the administration’s resolve to elevate competent and principled individuals over “looters and opportunists.”

According to Onoh, Mohammed Babangida’s character and reputation remain intact and above reproach. He reaffirmed the confidence of the administration in Babangida’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to national development through strategic roles such as the BOA chairmanship.

He further mocked those behind the alleged forgery, sarcastically suggesting they “prepare more fake letters of rejection” to stay busy as the President continues to announce more appointments.

“The administration remains unwavering in its commitment to national transformation, and no amount of distraction or cheap blackmail will derail its agenda,” he stated.

The rebuttal has further solidified support within the Tinubu administration and among political observers who see the circulation of the fake letter as part of a larger campaign of disinformation targeting high-profile appointments.