Ondo ADC woos PDP, APC members

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has expressed its readiness to welcome members of the opposition parties into its fold.

Mr Oluwambe Ogunbameru, the party’s Chairman in the council, made this known while welcoming 25 new members into the party on Monday in Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ADC which was launched last week in Abuja as a coalition to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 general elections.

Ogunbameru affirmed that the growth of the party recently reflected a larger wave of political consciousness across the country.

“The expansion of the party is a move that guarantees liberty for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, or region and paves the way for a just and accountable leadership.

“I praise the decision of the new entrants, because the ADC remains a party committed to national unity, freedom and good governance.

“This is a very good and welcome move that is sacrosanct for all genuine Nigerians.

“In a significant stride toward building a stronger democratic future, the ADC in Okitipupa Local Government welcome new members and poised to welcome more members into its fold,” Ogunbaneru said.

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with ADC to ensure the restoration of democratic values and integrity in governance, saying “Nigerians shall be rescued and Nigeria shall be great again.”