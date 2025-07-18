Oladotun Solomon democratizes tech education

By Juliet Ebirim

In a continent rich with untapped talent yet hindered by limited access to technical education, one innovator is quietly transforming the narrative. Oladotun Solomon, Co-founder of the grassroots data training initiative MyDataClique, is leading a bold mission to bridge Africa’s data divide through inclusive and community-driven education.

Founded in October 2024, MyDataClique has already made significant strides across Africa, offering free, accessible data training in countries including Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya. With over 2,500 individuals trained and certified in less than a year, the platform is reshaping how data education reaches underserved communities.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple yet profound philosophy: competence must be matched by confidence.

“We believe confidence is just as important as competence,” Solomon said. “That’s why our focus is not only on skills, but on helping people believe they belong in the data world.”

While traditional education models often focus on high-cost, centralized learning, MyDataClique adopts a grassroots, decentralized approach that taps into local communities and peer-to-peer support networks. The program offers a practical entry point into the world of data for young Africans, many of whom would otherwise be excluded from the global digital economy.

Solomon’s vision is not just about producing more data analysts—it’s about equipping Africa’s youth to compete globally, by giving them the tools and confidence to thrive in a data-driven world.

In an era where the global tech ecosystem is racing ahead with artificial intelligence and automation, initiatives like MyDataClique are building the foundational pipelines necessary for inclusion. Rather than focusing on the latest cutting-edge technologies, the program emphasizes basic access, capacity building, and social impact—a powerful formula for long-term transformation.

As Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment and a fast-changing digital economy, Solomon’s work offers a glimpse into a new future—one where opportunity is no longer limited by geography or privilege, but unlocked by vision, community, and determination.