Okumagba backs Tantita, warns against misguided attacks

Prominent Urhobo leader and respected Niger Delta voice, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, the Idjede of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, Warri, has issued a strongly-worded open letter to Urhobo leaders, cautioning against what he described as “misguided attacks” on Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL)—the private security outfit spearheading the fight against oil theft in the region.

In the open letter made available to the press, Okumagba condemned the recent position taken by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), which reportedly called for the removal of Tantita from Urhobo territories. He described such agitation as “a departure from reason, history, and the collective interest of the Niger Delta.”

“Let us be reminded,” he wrote, “that the Urhobos were present when the late Capt. Hosa Okunbo from Benin, Edo State, held this same contract for over eight years—covering Urhobo lands. During that period, pipeline vandalism and environmental destruction were at their worst, and Nigeria’s crude oil production fell to 650,000 barrels per day. Yet, there was no protest from Urhobo leaders.”

Okumagba stressed that since Tantita, led by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), assumed the pipeline surveillance contract, Nigeria has recorded unprecedented results in the oil sector.

According to him, oil theft has been drastically curtailed, crude oil production has surged back to over 1.8 million barrels per day, and host communities are witnessing environmental restoration after years of pollution and neglect.

“How can we now turn around to question the competence and credibility of a company that has done what others failed to do for nearly a decade?” he queried. “This is not about ethnicity — this is about performance, national interest, and the survival of our region’s economy.”

Okumagba also pointed out the double standards being applied by some critics of Tantita’s operations, noting that:

“After the death of Capt. Hosa, his son-in-law, the current Olu of Warri, still retains larger surveillance acreages than Tantita, yet there’s no protest against that. Why then are some people sponsoring protests against Tantita’s smaller, more effective operations?”

He appealed to Urhobo leaders to embrace wisdom, unity, and strategic thinking, urging them to resist political distractions, externally motivated criticisms, and divisive ethnic narratives.

Rather than tearing down a company delivering tangible results in the region, Okumagba said leaders should consolidate and protect initiatives that genuinely serve the interests of the Urhobo nation and the broader Niger Delta.

Commending the management of Tantita for its efforts and achievements so far, the Idjede of Okere Urhobo Warri also made a passionate appeal for greater local inclusion.

He called on the company to engage more Urhobo youths in its operations within Urhobo territories to promote inclusivity and deepen grassroots participation in securing national assets.

“The security and economic future of the Niger Delta relies heavily on cooperation among all ethnic nationalities and stakeholders,” he said. “Increased youth engagement would foster a greater sense of ownership and responsibility.”

In his concluding remarks, Okumagba warned against allowing “narrow interests or ethnic rivalry” to undermine the collective gains being recorded in the fight against oil theft.

“We must not allow narrow interests or ethnic rivalry to derail what is clearly a national success story. Tantita is not the enemy. Oil theft is. Let’s choose facts over sentiment. Let’s stand with results,” he stated.