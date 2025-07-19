Okpebholo’s threat to Obi violates oath of office – Edun, SAN

By Innocent Anaba

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Kunle Edun, has condemned the alleged threat by Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State against Mr. Peter Obi, describing it as a violation of his oath of office.

In a statement on Saturday, Edun reacted to a viral video circulating on social media showing Governor Okpebholo allegedly addressing a crowd in Benin City. In the video, the governor was reportedly heard threatening the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, warning him not to enter Edo State without his permission, as he could not guarantee Obi’s safety.

Reacting, Edun said: “All governors are, by virtue of their constitutional powers, the Chief Security Officers of their respective states and are enjoined to ensure the protection of lives and property. This is the primary responsibility of government.

“Mr. Obi is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and has the constitutional right to move, reside, and visit any part of the country, as guaranteed under Section 42(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is only the Constitution or a law validly passed by the National Assembly that can restrict a citizen’s movement — not the pronouncement of a governor.”

Edun described the governor’s statement as “most unfortunate” and unbecoming of a democratically elected leader. He warned that such utterances could send the wrong message to potential investors and visitors, painting Edo State as unsafe.

“Edo State is a peaceful and lovely place. Its people are friendly and welcoming,” he added.