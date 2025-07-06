Okpebholo okays N1bn annual bursary for Edo students

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, has approved N1 billion as bursary support for students of Edo State origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

Governor Okpebholo, who announced this during a town hall meeting with young people in Edo State, pledged to consider a request by various youth leaders.

The youths had called for the introduction of bursaries to assist Edo indigenes pursuing higher education in institutions nationwide.

The approval of the bursary initiative by Governor Okpebholo—barely eight months into his tenure—is expected to become an annual programme designed to ease the financial burden on students and their families.

According to the Governor, eligibility for the bursary will be based on proper verification through the applicant’s Local Government of Origin, to ensure that only genuine indigenes of the state benefit from the scheme.

Governor Okpebholo emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader vision to enhance access to quality education, encourage academic excellence, and support the aspirations of Edo youths to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation.

Further details on application procedures and timelines will be made available by the relevant government agencies.