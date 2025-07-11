Okpebholo declares new era for Edo as S-Court affirms mandate

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ikechukwu Nnochiria, Omeiza Ajayi, Ozioruva Aliu & James Ogunnaike

ABUJA—The Supreme Court, yesterday, put to rest the legal tussle over the September 2024 governorship election in Edo State, affirming the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Okpebholo, who hailed the court’s judgment, described it as a new era for Edo people.

In a unanimous decision by a five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba, the apex court dismissed as lacking in merit, an appeal Ighodalo, filed to nullify the outcome of the governorship election.

According to the Supreme Court, it found no reason to set-aside the concurrent judgments of both the Court of Appeal and the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which returned Okpebholo as the valid winner of the gubernatorial contest.

It held that the Appellant failed to adduce credible and admissible evidence to substantiate his claim that the election was marred by irregularities that included over-voting and substantial non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Likewise, it held that the Appellant failed to call relevant witnesses to demonstrate some of the evidence he tendered in support of his case, especially the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines.

It further held that that some of the proof of evidence, which were tendered from the Bar, were merely dumped on the tribunal without establishing alleged non-compliance in 432 out of a total of 4,519 polling units in the state. “

Ighodalo had, in his appeal marked SC/CV/536/2025, urged the apex court to overturn the May 29 ruling of the Court of Appeal and declare him the winner of the election, insisting he secured the majority of valid votes. But the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal for lacking merit.

Earlier, both the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed petitions filed by PDP, the Action Alliance, AA, and the Accord Party, AP, stating that the petitioners failed to produce sufficient evidence to prove their claims.

The tribunal had pointed out that most witnesses produced by the petitioners gave hearsay evidence, while key electoral materials were “dumped” on the court without demonstration.

INEC had declared Okpebholo winner of the election with 291,667 votes against Ighodalo’s 247,655 votes, prompting the PDP to challenge the outcome.

Okpebholo declares new era for Edo

Addressing the people of Edo State following the landmark Supreme Court judgment, Governor Okpebholo described the ruling as the ultimate vindication of the people’s will, expressed during the September 2024 governorship election.

“About ten months ago, we won the most keenly contested governorship election in the history of our country. It was a contest in which an incumbent governor and his anointed candidate were firmly rejected by the people,” the governor declared. “Today, the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has affirmed that historic victory.”

Governor Okpebholo, speaking with characteristic humility, dedicated the legal triumph to the people of Edo State, the All Progressive Congress (APC), his family, and his team. He expressed deep gratitude to God for sustaining him through the legal battle and thanked the judiciary for its unwavering commitment to justice.

“At last, Edo people have won,” he said. “We won in September 2024. We won at the Tribunal. We won at the Court of Appeal. And now we have won at the Supreme Court. The long suspense is finally over.”

The governor acknowledged the collective frustration endured by citizens during the prolonged legal tussle and called for continued prayers and support as his administration begins tackling the development challenges facing the state.

In a sharp rebuke of past leadership, Governor Okpebholo lamented the degeneration of Edo into a hub of insecurity and lawlessness under the previous administration.

“Our state, once the heartbeat of the nation, became a shadow of itself, overtaken by criminals, cultism, greed, and fear. Our diaspora citizens avoided home, scared of kidnapping and violence. Our worship centres were desecrated, our women violated, and our youths murdered by untouchable gangs,” he noted.

“But today, I boldly declare: Edo State is free of those vices. All security agencies are hereby placed on red alert to crush these evils and reclaim our streets permanently.”

I feel betrayed by S-Court judgment —Ighodalo

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, Ighodalo said he felt “a deep sense of betrayal” by the decision of the apex court. In a statement issued in Abuja, the PDP’s candidate said, “What happened in the September 2024 governorship election was not a contest. It was a robbery. Coordinated. Deliberate. And now, tragically validated by the highest court in the land.”

He added: “Not just by those who rigged the process, but by the very institutions we trusted to protect our democracy. You came out in hope. You voted for competence, for progress, for prosperity. And now, we are told that your voice does not matter.”

He, however, advised Governor Okpebholo to govern with humility and conscience.

“History sees what the courts may not. And one day, it will deliver its own verdict,” he said.

Judgment endangers democracy —Obaseki

Also reacting, former Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the Supreme Court’s decision as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued in Benin, Obaseki expressed disappointment, stating that the outcome “portends grave danger for Nigeria’s democracy.”

“Though we strongly disagree with the judgment, as adherents of the rule of law, we are bound by the court’s decision. However, the way the election was manipulated and judicially validated is dangerous for the democratic process,” he said.

He urged Edo people to remain hopeful and continue striving for a better future.

Tinubu to Okpebholo: Be magnanimous in victory

In his congratulatory message, President Bola Tinubu urged Governor Okpebholo to be magnanimous in victory and focus on delivering good governance.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, the President said, “Now that the governor has cleared the legal hurdles, it is time for him to accelerate the delivery of exceptional services and good governance to the people of Edo State.”

Tinubu also commended the APC in Edo for their resilience and urged unity in delivering the party’s mandate to the people.

Wike to Ighodalo: Join hands with Okpebholo

On his part, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and called on Ighodalo to work with Governor Okpebholo in the interest of the state.

Wike, in a statement by his aide, Lere Olayinka, said: “Now that a final answer has been provided as to who won the governorship election, it behoves all opponents of the governor to, in the collective interest of Edo State, join hands with him.”

He congratulated Okpebholo, describing the judgment as a confirmation of the people’s mandate and a call to selfless service.

APC Chairman, Southern govs hail verdict

In Benin City, APC state chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, lauded the judiciary for standing by the truth and thanked the people of Edo for their support.

“I want to thank the judiciary because they have really proven they are the last hope of the common man. I also thank the Edo people who voted for Okpebholo. This victory will bring more development,” he said.

Similarly, the Southern Governors’ Forum, in a statement by its chairman and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, hailed the judgment as a “well-deserved victory.”

Lawyers’ group hails judgment

Also, the League of Patriotic Lawyers has congratulated Governor Okpebholo, urging all parties to embrace peace and unite for the development of the state.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Supreme Court premises, National President of the group, Abubakar Yesufu, a former President of the University of Benin Students’ Union, appealed to stakeholders across political divides to move past the election and focus on rebuilding Edo.

He said: “Edo must be great again,” stressing the need for Governor Okpebholo to form a robust, inclusive cabinet that can drive the state’s development agenda.

“Enough of the bickering. Let us focus on building a new Edo together,” he said.

In the same breath, the legal advocacy group singled out Chief Lear Ikpea for praise, describing him as a rising political figure and unifier whose presence on the Edo political scene is becoming increasingly significant.

According to Yesufu, “Since the death of Chief Tony Anenih, no visible leader has emerged in Edo State with the charm, warmth, and political sagacity like Lear Ikpea. The recent Supreme Court victory of Governor Okpevbolo is an eloquent testimony that a new leader has emerged on the horizon.

He added that Ikpea’s leadership qualities and grassroots influence are drawing admiration both within and beyond Edo State.

“Keep trudging, Mr. Large Heart, for the Lord is truly with you and your efforts,” Yesufu said. “Your philanthropism, your role as an opinion molder and community builder have singled you out for recognition both at home and abroad.”