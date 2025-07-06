Okpebholo approves N1bn annual bursary for Edo students

Monday Okpebholo of Edo has approved a ₦1 billion annual bursary scheme for students of Edo origin enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fred Itua.

According to the statement, Okpebholo pledged during a recent town hall meeting with youths in response to a passionate appeal by several Edo youth leaders.

They had urged the government to provide financial support to indigenes pursuing higher education in universities and other tertiary institutions nationwide.

The governor stated that the bursary, which would be disbursed annually, was designed to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families.

He said that eligibility would be verified through the applicants’ local governments of origin to ensure that only genuine Edo indigenes benefited from the scheme.

Okpebholo added that the initiative forms part of his administration’s broader commitment to promoting educational access, academic excellence, and youth empowerment.

The governor said details on application procedures and timelines would be released soon by the relevant government departments and agencies.

Vanguard News