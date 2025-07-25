Oil firm seeks partnership with media for Niger Delta development

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The oil and gas giant, an indigenous oil company, Maton Engineering Nigeria limited has solicited collaboration with a Niger Delta based media outfit based in Warri, GbaramatuVoice, for the development of the Niger Delta region.

Consequently, Maton Engineering has paid a strategic courtesy visit to the headquarters of GbaramatuVoice in Ogunu, Warri, Delta State.

The visit was aimed at strengthening corporate relations and deepening collaboration on Niger Delta development reportage.

The delegation was led by Mr. Ajosibe Justin Bebenimibo, Government and Public Affairs Manager, alongside DSP Tonlagha Ebikebina (Rtd), Security Manager; Barr. Aga Daniel Olufemi, Legal Manager; and Ms. Oshia Esther, Community Liaison Officer.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Bebenimibo acknowledged the role of GbaramatuVoice as a vital stakeholder in the region’s development communication landscape.

“GbaramatuVoice is not just a media outfit; you have become a strategic development partner. You have consistently championed the concerns of host communities and given voice to local realities. For us at Maton, this relationship is essential in advancing our shared goals,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation for the media organization’s consistent coverage of Maton Engineering’s corporate activities, especially in the areas of community engagement, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and safeguarding of oil and gas assets.

“As we look forward to a deeper collaboration, we sincerely thank you for your support in highlighting our project milestones, CSR initiatives, and community interactions. We are optimistic that this synergy will expand in scope and impact,” he added.

Responding on behalf of GbaramatuVoice, the MD/CEO, Mr. Jacob Abai, expressed gratitude to Maton Engineering for the recognition and affirmed the longstanding partnership between both organizations. He described Maton as a company with integrity and strong impact in the region.

“Maton has always been a part of GbaramatuVoice’s story.

“Maton Engineering has remained a reliable player in the region, especially in securing critical infrastructure and engaging meaningfully with host communities,” Abai noted.

“We at GbaramatuVoice are committed to telling the stories that matter—stories of resilience, development, and impact. This visit affirms the importance of strategic partnerships in shaping a better narrative for the Niger Delta.”

Mr. Abai assured the visitors of the media outlet’s readiness to support transparency, inclusive reporting, and grassroots engagement through collaborative communication efforts.

Members of the GbaramatuVoice team present during the visit included Mr. Enaibo Asiayei, Managing Editor; Mrs. Vanessa Abai, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Samuel Abai, Executive Producer.