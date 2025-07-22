Ogun workers suspend 7-day strike

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Workers in Ogun State, under the auspices of Organized Labour, have suspended their 7-day-old strike, following a signed Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the State government.

The strike, which crippled state and local government parastatals, began on Monday, 14th July 2025, following the non-remittance of the contributing pension funds and other irregularities.

The workers lamented that the Contributory Pension Scheme has failed in its objective as successive governments in the past 17 years failed to remit contributing pension funds, owing an accumulated contributing pension of N82bn.

In a press statement jointly signed by leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the labour movement declared that work resumes across the state immediately.

The labour leaders cited interventions from eminent citizens, including Paramount Rulers, national labour leaders, and respected labour veterans both within and outside Nigeria, as pivotal in charting a path for dialogue and resolution.

The union also acknowledged meaningful engagement with the State Government, noting that government officials demonstrated commitment and openness during negotiations.

Labour emphasised that workers’ interests were firmly represented and that shared sacrifices and efforts yielded substantial progress.

According to the statement, the decision to suspend the strike was also influenced by security intelligence, which warned that the environment was not conducive for further mass gatherings.

“Our safety is paramount and has to be pursued,” the statement read.

While the strike has been put on hold, the unions stressed that the struggle for workers’ rights is far from over.

They called on all workers across the state to remain resolute, vigilant, and steadfast, and to uphold the spirit of unity as they monitor the implementation of the MoA by the government.

The unions assured workers that no employee in the civil/public service or local government system will be victimised for participating in the strike.

“Your voices, actions, and sacrifices have not gone unnoticed. Together, we have shown that a united workforce is a powerful force for change,” the statement affirmed.