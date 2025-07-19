Ogun, SAPZ distribute inputs to farmers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government in collaboration with the Federal Government through the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) programme, has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to over 700 rice and cassava farmers in Obafemi Owode and Odogbolu Local Government Areas as part of a pilot scheme.

Speaking at the distribution held at the Ogun State Agro-Services Corporation, Asero, Abeokuta, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, reiterated his commitment towards ensuring food security for the State, advising the beneficiary farmers not to sell the inputs, but should put them to good use accordingly to improve their farm yields and source of livelihood.

The governor, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon.Bolu Owotomo disclosed that out of 50,00 rice and Cassava farmers targeted by Ogun SAPZ, 14,000 farmers would be supported this year from the programme under the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-supported initiative, adding that Ogun was among the eight states currently implementing the programme.

He stated that beyond the SAPZ programme, “the state was also rehabilitating eight farm settlements, including refurbishing their warehouses and processing facilities while the SAPZ initiative would also establish two new Agricultural Transformation Centres in Sawonjo farm settlement in Yewa North and the Technology Park in Ijebu East local governments”.

“Under this pilot scheme, each cassava farmers would receive 2 bags of NPK fertilizer, 3 litters of agrochemicals, 30 bundles of casava stems while each rice farmer would receive 25KG of rice seeds, 2 bags of NPK fertilizer (15-15-15),1 bag of Urea and 3 litters of agrochemicals”.

“In total, the state would be distributing 300 bags of rice seeds (25kg), 300 bags of Urea, 1,400 bags of NPK fertilizer (15-15-15), 1,400 litres of herbicides, 700 liters of insecticides and 12,000 bundles of Cassava stems”.

He said prior to the distribution of the inputs, there had been extensive training sessions for the farmers on proper application of fertilizer and agrochemicals, climate-smart agricultural practices and post-harvest handling among other trainings.

Commending President Bola Tinubu GCFR for initiating the programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Abiodun said the scheme is designed to boost food production and improve farmers’ economic status.

In his remarks, the National programme Coordinator (SAPZ), Dr. Kabir Yusuf, confirmed that the pilot targets 300 rice and 400 cassava farmers. He cautioned against selling the inputs and emphasized the need for value addition and agricultural industrialization.

He also assured the farmers that they would be connected to off takers who would purchase their produce at market prices directly from their farms.

Also speaking, a representative from the Federal Ministry Of Finance, International Economic Relations Department, African Financial Institutions (ABER )Division, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyebola Bejide Akande reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting farmers in accessing critical agricultural inputs to enhance their productivity.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and Ogun SAPZ State Coordinator, Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye, expressed confidence that the programme would significantly enhance farmers productivity.