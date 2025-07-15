Ogun: Group drums support for Yayi’s 2027 governorship bid

The IBA Foundation, a non-political organisation, has thrown its weight behind Senator Solomon Olamilekan Yayi to vie for the Ogun State governorship seat in the 2027 elections.

This is contained in a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday, signed by the CEO and Executive Director of the Foundation, Hon. Ibrahim Abiodun Jinadu, citing Senator Yayi’s impressive track record of development and service to the people of Ogun West as the reason for its endorsement.

He stated that Senator Yayi’s achievements in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and security and safety have earned him widespread recognition and admiration.

Jinadu maintained that most of Yayi’s projects aligned with the Foundation’s focus, describing the human capital development projects with the potential to give liberation.

He thereby drummed up support for him to vie for the 2027 governorship, while appealing to the APC and relevant stakeholders to support Ogun West in producing the next governor.

“The IBA Foundation believes that it’s time for Ogun West to produce the next governor of the state, given that the district has not had a governor since the state’s creation in 1976. We are calling on the people of Ogun West to speak with one voice and demand their rightful place in the state’s leadership”.

” IBA Foundation is confident that Senator Yayi’s emergence as governor will bring about transformative change and progress to the state. With his leadership qualities, vision, and commitment to development, Senator Yayi is the ideal candidate to take Ogun State to the next level”.

“We urged the good people of Ogun State to join the moving train in supporting Senator Yayi’s candidacy and building a brighter future for the state”.

“The IBA Foundation has earned its trust by people through thire positive contributions to many lives in Abeokuta and Ogun State, which include empowerment, scholarship, and believe that Senator Yayi’s emergence as Governor of Ogun State will bring about transformative change and progress to the state”