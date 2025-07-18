Ogun First Lady commended for women empowerment, child protection

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

‎‎The Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye has described the First Lady of the State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun as a worthy symbol of selfless service, women empowerment and children’s protection.

She said, the Mrs. Abiodun has been supportive to the promotion of policies, programmes and projects that had aided women empowerment and child protection across the State.

‎‎Adeleye, who disclosed this during a special birthday celebration, held in commemoration of Mrs. Abiodun’s birthday, held at the Juvenile Correctional Centre, Asero, Abeokuta, noted that the First Lady’s decision of celebrating with the special children was a reflection of her value as a person who has firm belief in the lowest strata of the society.

‎She said, ‎”Your Excellency, your life transcends ceremonial titles, embodying quiet strength, dignity, and boundless compassion. Through the transformative work of the Ajose Foundation and the consistent collaboration with our Ministry, you have redefined advocacy, not as a mere slogan, but as a daily commitment to touching lives, restoring hope, and nurturing communities.

“Whether empowering women, educating the girl-child, or championing wellness, your impact is felt in real time, in real spaces, by real people”, the Commissioner said.

‎‎In their respective goodwill messages, the Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Ajayi Bolanle, Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Dawodu, her counterpart in the ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Lawal Olanbiwoninu, Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Olayinka Elemide amongst others eulogized the first lady for being supportive to the various policies of the present administration, especially in women and child empowerment likewise protection.

‎‎They commended her for always giving increasing priority to issues that concerned people and children with special needs, admonishing the children to dream big as the present administration would keep providing safe environment for them.

‎‎In her remarks, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who appreciated the dignitaries for the wishes, lauded the complementary efforts of the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development at celebrating the values that she stands for

‎‎She reassured of her commitment to evolving and supporting policies that would give stronger voice to the children and women.

‎‎The highlight of the event was the donation of food items and prizes to the Juvenile Correctional Centre by the celebrant.