Ogboru mourns death of ex-President Buhari

Late Muhammadu Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, Chief Great Ogboru, has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in a London hospital.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Ogboru described the late Buhari as a man of unwavering integrity and exceptional discipline, whose leadership style was deeply rooted in sincerity, patriotism, and a strong moral compass.

According to Ogboru, “Former President Buhari’s death is a painful loss to the military, the people of Katsina State, and the entire nation. He was a man who believed in the greatness of Nigeria and worked tirelessly to promote national security, economic stability, and unity among the diverse regions of the country.”

Ogboru expressed deep sympathy to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and the federal government, noting that the former president’s passing marks the end of an era defined by his relentless crusade against corruption and his commitment to the wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians.

He noted that Buhari’s tenure, both as a military Head of State and a democratically elected President, was marked by a firm resolve to uphold discipline, accountability, and transparency in public service, values that endeared him to many across the country.

Ogboru further praised Buhari’s straightforward nature and modest lifestyle, qualities he said resonated strongly with the average Nigerian and distinguished him as a leader who led by example rather than rhetoric.

He also reflected on the legacy Buhari leaves behind, describing him as a symbol of national service and a man whose leadership journey offers valuable lessons in humility, dedication, and principled governance to younger generations.

“As we mourn his departure, we must also celebrate the legacy of courage and public accountability he championed throughout his career,” Ogboru stated, urging leaders at all levels to emulate the former president’s commitment to national service.

Chief Ogboru concluded by praying for comfort and strength for the bereaved family during this difficult period. He described Buhari as a committed patriot and servant-leader who prioritized the needs of the people above personal or political gain.