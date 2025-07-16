Obidients deny alleged rift between Peter Obi, Nenadi Usman

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

By John Alechenu



ABUJA: The Obidient Movement Worldwide has dismissed speculations of an alleged rift between the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and the Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Nenadi Usman.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Dr Yunusa Tanko dismissed the speculations as baseless and the handiwork of propagandists hell bent on sowing the seed of discord between the two.

Tanko, in a statement he issued on Wednesday, said speculations about the nonexistent rift, which sadly found its way into media space, have no basis.

In response to questions by Journalists on Obi’s appearance at the Labour Party’s campaign flag off for its Anambra gubernatorial flag bearer, Dr George Moghalu over the weekend, Tanko explained that Obi remains a committed and loyal member of the Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party.

He further stated that his principal took the decision because it was the right and reasonable place to be after the Supreme Court upheld her appeal on the crisis in the party.

Dr. Tanko said, “His Excellency, Peter Obi, has consistently affirmed that he remains a member of the Labour Party under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman. He has also clearly stated his support for all individuals who had previously secured the party’s ticket to contest political positions.

“The rumour that Peter Obi has betrayed Senator Nenadi Usman is entirely baseless. It is a false narrative being peddled by opposition elements to distract.”

The speculation began after Obi attended the flag off of the LP gubernatorial flag bearer, Dr George Moghalu, in Anambra State at the weekend.

Dr Tanko further explained that ‘Senator Nenadi Usman, along with other key stakeholders in this movement, are fully aware of and support the recent developments.

“Let’s not forget that His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is a man of integrity, known for keeping his word. His decision to support Dr. George Moghalu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra State, reflects that consistency.

“So far, the only individuals who have spoken on these matters are Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and I. This marks a clear departure from the old political order.

Tanko further urged members of the public to disregard the speculation and treat it as mere propaganda, built on falsehoods and aimed at stirring unnecessary controversy.

“Our focus remains on one goal: building a strong movement, a united Labour Party and a better Nigeria. That, we shall achieve.”