Obanikoro mourns Awujale of Ijebuland

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro

A former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, has described the death of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a painful loss.

Reacting to the traditional ruler’s death in an interview with the News Agency of Nogeria(NAN) on Monday, Obanikoro described him as an iconic and dignified ruler.

NAN reports Adetona died on Sunday ,aged 91.

He said the traditional ruler’s passing brought more grief as it occurred on the same day former President Muhammadu Buhari died.

He praised the traditional ruler’s 65-year reign, which he said was marked by unwavering duty, honour and selfless service to his people.

“The passage of his royal majesty, Oba Sikiru Adetona(Awujale of ijebu land) though expected because it is the necessary end of life, is, however, very painful.

“It is indeed a major loss to Nigeria and Yorubaland in particular. We have lost an exemplary and transformational leader.

“He paid detailed and particular attention to the growth and development of his people both individually and collectively,” Obanikoro said.

Obanikoro, also a former Minster of State for Defence, said that the king embodied integrity.

“In a country where people easily compromise their moral values and integrity, he stood out.

“He stood for honesty and truth, regardless of the inherent threat to his personal well -being.

“Kabiyesi will be sorely missed,” he said.

Obanikoro extended his condolences to the the royal family, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, and the people of Ogun.

He prayed for Adetona’s peaceful rest and asked for strength to uphold the values and legacy he left behind.