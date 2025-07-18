NUJ demands media protection, bailout fund; NSCDC opposes merger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

…seeks constitutional backing

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

As the ongoing constitutional review gains momentum, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have made strong cases for media protection and institutional recognition respectively, while firmly rejecting any merger of the NSCDC with other security agencies.

Both organisations made their presentations during the South-West Centre B Public Hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

NUJ Calls for Constitutional Protection, Media Bailout

The National President of the NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi—represented by the Ondo State NUJ Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite—called for constitutional provisions to protect press freedom, guarantee journalists’ safety, and establish a Media Bailout Fund to rescue struggling independent media houses.

Abdullahi emphasized the increasing threats facing journalists and media outlets in Nigeria, describing them as not merely industry-specific issues but critical national concerns capable of undermining democracy and good governance.

Citing Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates the media to hold government accountable, Abdullahi argued that the safety and sustainability of journalism must be enshrined in the Constitution.

“Journalists act as the fourth estate of the realm. When their safety is compromised, their ability to hold power accountable is weakened,” he stated.

He proposed that specific constitutional provisions be included to ensure the protection of journalists and their equipment, noting that this would reinforce existing rights to freedom of expression, life, and liberty while curbing the culture of impunity surrounding attacks on media professionals.

On the economic challenges confronting the media industry, Abdullahi advocated the establishment of a Media Bailout Fund to support private and independently owned media organisations facing financial distress due to shrinking advertising revenues and rising costs.

He stressed that the fund must be transparently managed by an independent, non-governmental body, with clear eligibility criteria to ensure that only genuinely struggling and independent media outfits benefit.

“A properly managed bailout will protect jobs, promote editorial independence, and strengthen investigative journalism,” he added.

The NUJ also urged the National Assembly to align Nigeria’s media protection laws with international best practices, noting that several democracies have implemented bailout strategies to preserve journalism as a public good.

On its part, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi—represented by Commandant Hammed Abodunrin—urged the National Assembly to grant constitutional recognition to the Corps to solidify its mandate and end persistent calls for its merger with other agencies.

Audi requested a dedicated section in the Constitution to define the NSCDC’s roles, which include:

Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure

Regulation of private security practice

Public security education

Conflict resolution

Securing agro-allied investments

And any other function assigned by the President or Acts of the National Assembly

Tracing the corps’ history to its role during the Nigerian Civil War as a voluntary civil defense outfit, Audi noted that the NSCDC became a full-fledged security agency via an Act of the National Assembly in 2003. Its functions were further expanded under the National Security Strategy (NSS) 2019 and the National Protection Policy and Strategy for Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (NPPS-CNAI) 2024, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He lauded the National Assembly for granting the NSCDC power to bear arms in 2007 and thanked the Nigerian Army for initially providing 5,000 units of arms and free training for its officers.

“From 12,512 personnel at inception, the corps now boasts nearly 70,000 officers and men,” he said, adding that the NSCDC is now a registered member of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) based in Geneva.

Audi, however, lamented the misinterpretation of Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for a single police force. He said the misunderstanding has resulted in frequent clashes between the NSCDC and the police, sometimes involving harassment, arrests, and even the killing of NSCDC personnel.

“Even as sister agencies with shared objectives, NSCDC officers are often harassed and asked to produce legal backing for their operations,” he said.

He added that appointing a retired police officer as the first Acting Commandant also contributed to the confusion, creating an environment of rivalry rather than cooperation.

Despite these challenges, Audi highlighted the corps’ significant achievements, including:

Conviction of thousands of criminals and vandals

Licensing and regulation of Private Guard Companies (PGCs)

Resolution of over 120,000 conflicts

Destruction of illegal refineries and mining sites

Rescue operations during emergencies

Collaboration with military in joint security efforts

The Commandant-General maintained that giving the NSCDC a firm constitutional footing would not only legitimize its operations but also eliminate calls for unnecessary mergers, allowing the corps to operate more effectively within its mandate.

Both the NUJ and NSCDC expressed hope that the constitutional review process would serve as a platform for meaningful reforms that would strengthen democracy, security, and freedom of expression in Nigeria.