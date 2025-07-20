Nsofor condemns assassination attempt on Anambra PDP Guber candidate

…Calls for Urgent National Security Overhaul

Amid rising political tensions in Anambra State, senatorial aspirant Hon. Prince Chinedu Nsofor has strongly condemned the reported assassination attempt on Ambassador Sir Jude Ezenwafor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, describing it as a direct assault on democracy and the will of the people.

In a statement released to the press, Nsofor linked the brazen attack on Ezenwafor to a broader trend of escalating insecurity that is threatening Nigeria’s democratic stability. He expressed grave concern that political actors are now becoming prime targets of violence, recalling his own near-death experience less than a week ago when he narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt in Kogi State.

“This is not just a coordinated attack on a person,” Nsofor said, “but an attack on democracy, justice, and the will of the people.”

He recounted the terrifying ordeal on July 10, 2025, when armed men disguised as military personnel abducted him along the Loma axis in Kogi State during a night journey meant to cut down on campaign expenses. After being beaten and held for ransom, Nsofor miraculously escaped when a sudden rainfall dispersed his captors, giving him a chance to untie himself and flee.

“Barely one week after my escape from kidnappers, our party’s governorship candidate faces an assassination attempt. Who is safe in this country anymore?” he asked.

The PDP chieftain called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently overhaul Nigeria’s failing security architecture. He emphasized the need for improved intelligence operations and better-equipped security agencies capable of confronting rising insecurity head-on.

“The Federal Government must increase intelligence gathering, equip our security forces, and act decisively to fish out the evil terrorizing our land,” he declared.

While offering prayers for Ezenwafor’s swift recovery, Nsofor called for divine judgment on the perpetrators behind both attacks, stating, “May their evil plans boomerang upon them a hundredfold, in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Despite the threats to his life, Nsofor vowed not to be intimidated out of the political space, urging Nigerians not to let violence silence good leadership.

“We must not allow Nigeria to become a place where noble aspirations are cut short by the bullet,” he said. “My thoughts are with the people of Anambra and every conscientious Nigerian working for a better future.”

In response to the worsening security landscape, Nsofor announced plans to sponsor legislation targeted at monitoring criminal activity often masked as legitimate enterprise. He proposed a bill for the biometric registration of all Fulani herdsmen in the country, requiring each to have a traceable ID and a minimum of fifty verifiable guarantors.

“Any herder found operating without a traceable ID will face life imprisonment, and guarantors of such offenders will be held equally accountable,” he explained. “This way, we can track, trace, and eliminate rogue elements from within a legitimate trade.”

Concluding his statement with a heartfelt prayer for national peace and restoration, Nsofor called on divine intervention to rid Nigeria of violence and restore unity.

“I pray that the spirit of terrorism, kidnapping, political thuggery, and assassination be destroyed completely in Nigeria. May our military and security agencies be empowered, and may the God of justice avenge every bloodshed. May Nigeria rise again with a new order of safety, unity, and progress. In Jesus’ mighty name, Amen.”

The attempt on Ambassador Ezenwafor’s life and Nsofor’s recent kidnapping scare have sparked renewed calls for urgent and decisive government action to secure the country ahead of the 2025 elections.