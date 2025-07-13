NSITF, NDPC unite for workers’ safety, data privacy

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, ABUJA

In a landmark move aimed at bolstering workplace safety and safeguarding digital privacy, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) have formed a strategic partnership to promote workers’ welfare and data protection across the country.



The collaboration was sealed during an inter-agency meeting held at the NSITF headquarters in Abuja, where both agencies pledged to support one another in fulfilling their respective mandates.



Welcoming the NDPC delegation led by its National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the Managing Director of NSITF, Oluwaseun Faleye, emphasized the importance of compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023. He called for the appointment of Data Protection Officers and capacity building within both institutions to ensure adherence to the law.



“We recognize the need to comply with the law and to establish the necessary systems to protect the personal data entrusted to us by Nigerians,” Faleye stated.



He, however, urged NDPC to also comply with the Employee Compensation Act of 2010 by enrolling its staff in the NSITF-managed Employee Compensation Scheme.



“As we strive to comply with your mandate, we also expect your organisation to comply with ours,” Faleye noted.



The NSITF boss proposed a mutually beneficial exchange: NSITF could train NDPC staff on workplace health and safety, while NDPC would, in turn, provides capacity building on data protection for NSITF personnel.



Faleye further expressed optimism that certification from the NDPC on data compliance would boost stakeholders’ confidence in NSITF’s operations. He also proposed a joint advocacy campaign by both agencies to educate the public on workplace safety and digital rights.



Responding, Dr. Vincent Olatunji reaffirmed NDPC’s commitment to collaborating with NSITF to advance President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the two institutions as critical to national development.



He commended the initiative and emphasized that both agencies play vital roles in transforming Nigeria by improving workplace conditions and protecting citizens’ data.



“This partnership is a step in the right direction. Our collaboration can help the President realize his goal of a safer, more secure, and more inclusive Nigeria,” Dr. Olatunji said.



The alliance marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s effort to strengthen both labor protection and data governance in an increasingly digital economy.