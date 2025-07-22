NSIB moves to standardise maritime, rail safety protocols

By Dickson Omobola

THE Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has concluded plans to finalise the NSIB casualty investigation regulations for the maritime mode of transport and rail and track accident investigation regulations for the rail sector.

The Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji,who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said this would enhance transportation safety across air, marine, rail and land transport in Nigeria.

Oladeji said these instruments would be tailored to Nigeria’s operating realities, while drawing strength from international best practices.

The statement reads: “The maritime regulations are aligned with the IMO Casualty Investigation Code, establishing a standardised process for investigating accidents on inland waterways, ports, and Nigerian-flagged vessels.

‘’The rail investigation regulations, likewise, are being developed with due consideration for the unique operational structure and geographic scope of the Nigerian railway system, while referencing international norms in rail safety investigation.

“These developments build upon the NSIB’s successful alignment with ICAO Annex 13 for air accident investigation, a framework that has guided aviation safety improvement worldwide and continues to inform Nigeria’s aviation sector reforms. By adopting this harmonised, mode-agnostic approach, the bureau aims to create a unified culture of safety across the nation’s transport infrastructure.

“Crucially, the development of these regulations has been rooted in inclusive consultation, incorporating field visits to jetties, inland waterways, ports, and rail infrastructure across Nigeria. This practical engagement ensures the regulations are adaptable, devoid of theoretical ambiguities, and fully responsive to Nigeria’s transport landscape.

“However, while NSIB remains responsible for conducting independent investigations and issuing safety recommendations, the responsibility for implementation lies with other critical agencies.

“In this regard, NSIB is calling on stakeholders such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers Council, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, and the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, to begin proactively building internal capacity for the adoption and implementation of NSIB safety recommendations.”

Quoting the Director General/CEO of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jnr, the statement read: “The goal is not merely to investigate accidents, but also to ensure that every finding and every safety recommendation becomes a cornerstone for safer transportation in Nigeria.

‘’Our regulations are not only about compliance; they are also about relevance, relevance to our waterways, rail systems, and millions of Nigerians who depend on them daily.”

“Safety recommendations are not mere reports; they are calls to action. The effectiveness of any investigation is measured not by how well it is written but by how well it is implemented. We urge our partner agencies to view this as a shared mission for national safety.”