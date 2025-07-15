NSCIA mourns Buhari, describes him as a beacon of integrity, faith

Abuja — The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

In a condolence statement signed by the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq O. Oloyede, and dated 14th July 2025 (19th Muharram 1447 AH), the Council, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, mni, CFR, described Buhari as a leader whose life was marked by sacrifice, unwavering discipline, and commitment to national development.

“Former President Buhari was a beacon of integrity and discipline who lived a life anchored in the principles of Islam and inspired millions through his personal example and public conduct,” the statement read.

The Council acknowledged his historic role as both a military and civilian leader, stating that his leadership left “indelible imprints on the pages of our national history.”

The NSCIA extended heartfelt condolences to his widow, Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, the Emir of Daura, the people of Katsina State, and the wider Muslim ummah. The Council also commiserated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, over the loss of his predecessor and political ally.

Reflecting on the transient nature of life, the Council quoted the Glorious Qur’an: “Every soul will taste death… And what is the life of this world except the enjoyment of delusion?” (Qur’an, Aal Imran 3:185).

The statement concluded with prayers for Buhari’s soul, asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, the highest level of Paradise.

“May his grave be a garden from the gardens of Jannah, illuminated by the light of his good deeds,” the Council prayed, also invoking Allah’s guidance for Nigeria’s leaders and peace for the nation.

Buhari’s passing marks the end of an era in Nigeria’s political history, closing the chapter on a man widely regarded as a symbol of probity, faith, and national service.