NSCDC Mining Marshals seal illegal lithium mine in Kebbi 

The Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have sealed an illegal lithium mining operation in Libata, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, accusing the operators of violating mining laws and defrauding the federal government of over ₦1.43 trillion.

The enforcement team, acting under the mandate of the federal high court, said the operation was linked to Three Crown Mines Ltd, a firm now under investigation for large-scale mineral theft and regulatory breaches.

According to officials, the company, in alleged collaboration with unnamed foreign nationals, illegally extracted lithium valued at ₦1,431,762,340,450 over two years.

Regulators say the firm far exceeded the scope of its Small Scale Mining License (SSML) and Exploration License, encroaching on cadastre units lawfully owned by another titleholder.

Officials said the action contravenes section 46(2) of the 2007 Minerals and Mining Act and section 48 of the Nigerian Mining Regulations, 2011.

The company’s activities, they added, not only deprived the government of critical revenue but also undermined the legal framework protecting Nigeria’s mineral resources.

The site was shut down following a coordinated inspection by security personnel, state mine officers, and company representatives.

Despite a formal summons, the directors of Three Crown Mines failed to appear before investigators in Abuja on July 21, citing “inconvenience” through a letter from their counsel, Y.C. Maikyau, SAN.

The Mining Marshals described the excuse as unacceptable and warned against attempts to stall the investigation.

They insisted that a new appearance date must be mutually agreed upon to continue the probe.

John Onoja, Assistant Commandant of Corps and Commander of the Mining Marshals, issued a warning that mineral theft would be treated with zero tolerance.

“We will not negotiate the mineral fortune of Nigeria across any roundtable. Mineral theft is not a compoundable offence,” he said.

His comments came weeks after the Ministry of Solid Minerals fined Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company ₦2 billion following a similar investigation led by the Marshals.

Onoja said the recent enforcement actions were in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the directives of Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals.

Lithium, a key component in global energy transition technologies, is now central to Nigeria’s economic strategy, and its unchecked exploitation, officials say, threatens both revenue and national sovereignty.

In reaction, NSCDC Commandant-General, Abubakar Ahmed Audi, said law enforcement must be central to national prosperity.

“The enforcement of laws that protect federal revenue is foundational to Nigeria’s prosperity. The sanitisation of the mining sector is not just necessary — it is non-negotiable,” he said.

Vanguard News