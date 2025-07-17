NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe train again over technical problem

File image

By Theodore Opara

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has again suspended the Warri-Itakpe Train Service, the second time in three months.

This was announced in a statement by the NRC management posted on the its X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) regrets to inform the general public and our esteemed passengers that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was cancelled and temporarily suspended on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025, due to unforeseen technical challenges.

“This suspension is necessary to allow our engineering team to urgently address and resolve the issues.

“Please be assured that efforts are ongoing to restore services promptly and safely.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologize to all our valued passengers. Your safety and comfort remains our top priority.

“We encourage the public to stay updated by following our official communication channels for the latest information on service resumption.”

Recall that the NRC suspended the Warri-Itakpe train services over multiple engine failures on April 10, 2025.

Although it promised the suspension then would not last more than three days, it only resumed operations on April 30, 2025.