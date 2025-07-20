NRC debunks viral train fire video

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Sunday in Lagos refuted a video circulating on social media, especially Facebook, claiming one of its coaches caught fire.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Callistus Unyimadu, Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC.



“We wish to clarify that the incident occurred over three years ago along the Warri–Itakpe rail corridor.



“The video is outdated and does not represent the present condition of our operations or the safety of any of our train services,” Unyimadu said.



He urged the public to stop sharing misleading or outdated videos, which only create unnecessary panic, fear, and spread false information.



“The spread of outdated or false content erodes public trust and hampers national development. Such actions should be firmly discouraged,” Unyimadu stated.



He affirmed that the NRC remains committed to passenger safety, comfort, and consistent improvements in its service delivery to Nigerians.



Unyimadu also noted that the NRC continually works to upgrade its operations to meet global safety standards and align with international best practices.



“We thank the public for their support and encourage everyone to confirm information from official NRC channels before sharing,” he said.