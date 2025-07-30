Northern Senators condemn Zamfara killings

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATORS from the nineteen Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have strongly condemned the gruesome murder of at least 35 innocent civilians in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, despite ransom payments.

According to the Forum, the heinous act is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing the nation.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, read, “The Northern Senators Forum expresses its deepest condolences to the people of Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, particularly the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent kidnapping incident in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area. The brutal killing of at least 35 innocent civilians, despite ransom payments, is a stark reminder of the security challenges facing our nation.

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms and declare that it does not reflect the values, people, and aspirations of the North. Our region is known for its hospitality, peace, and tranquility, and such acts of violence only serve to undermine our cherished values.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Zamfara State during this difficult time and pray that Allah grants the departed souls eternal rest. May their families find solace in the face of this tragedy.

“We urge the security agencies to collaborate with local vigilantes to ensure that those responsible for this atrocity are brought to justice. Furthermore, we call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to be more proactive in their response to security threats. Intelligence gathering and sharing among agencies must be improved to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his continued support for the security agencies, including funding and recent mass recruitments. We hope that more training of personnel will be achieved to curb incidents of this kind.

“May Allah grant us peace and stability in Nigeria.”