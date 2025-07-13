Buhari: Tinubu, Northern governors, Makinde, Okonjo-Iweala, others mourn

Prominent Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu and state governors have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a profound national loss.

Shortly after Garba Shehu announced Buhari’s passing, the presidency in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

The President has also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Northern Governors have also reacted to the development, saying Buhari’s life embodied discipline and integrity.

In a condolence message personally signed by the NSGF Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, the Forum said Buhari’s demise marks a moment of great mourning for Nigeria, especially the northern region.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was an iconic figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria,” Yahaya stated.

He highlighted the late President’s distinguished career—spanning his early years as a military officer, his tenure as Head of State from 1984 to 1985, and his two-term presidency from 2015 to 2023—as a testament to his steadfast leadership and patriotic dedication.

“To us in the Northern Governors’ Forum, President Buhari was not just a national icon, but also a mentor and moral compass who stood firm on the principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance,” he said.

“Buhari mentored with humility, governed with courage, and lived a life marked by simplicity and patriotism. His death has created a huge vacuum that will be deeply felt across every sector of our national life.”

“We pray that Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgives his shortcomings and grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” the statement concluded.

In addition, former Minister of Finance and Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has offered her condolences to the ex-president’s family.

In a tweet via her verified X account, the ex-minister, who had unknowingly wished Buhari speedy recovery, shortly after his passing was announced, said she didn’t know the former president was ill.

She wrote: “Unbelievable ! I did not know just how ill HE President Buhari was and minutes after sending my get well wishes I have just learned that he passed away. I am so very sad. May the Soul of HE

@MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.”