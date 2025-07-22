Nord Automobiles, TotalEnergies sign landmark deal to drive Nigeria’s automotive, energy future

L-R Mr. Daniel Chukwu, Lubricant Business Manager TotalEnergies Nigeria , Mr. Abdullahi Umar, General Manager, Retail and CardsTotalEnergies Nigeria, Mr Oluwatobi Ajayi, Chairman/CEO Nord Automobiles Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Morand-Fehr, Executive Director and Secretary General of TotalEnergies, Ms Shekinah Odunsi, Director of Operations, Nord Automobiles Limited.

By Theodore Opara

In a significant development set to reshape Nigeria’s automotive and energy landscape, Nord Automobiles Limited—Nigeria’s foremost indigenous automaker—has sealed a strategic partnership with global energy giant, TotalEnergies.

The landmark contract signing ceremony took place on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Lagos, drawing top executives and industry stakeholders from both organizations.

Under the terms of the agreement, TotalEnergies will become Nord’s exclusive lubricant partner, supplying premium-grade engine oils across all Nord-authorized service points.

Additionally, the deal includes a plan to scale up Nord’s aftersales service network nationwide by integrating it with TotalEnergies’ extensive lube bay infrastructure spread across Nigeria.

The rollout will begin at select locations and is projected to expand rapidly in the months ahead, ensuring that Nord vehicle owners enjoy professional-grade servicing and easy access to high-quality lubricants across the country.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Mr. Oluwatobi Ajayi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nord Automobiles, described the partnership as a “strategic alignment” of two innovation-driven brands.

“This partnership with TotalEnergies represents more than just a supply agreement—it is a statement of intent,” Ajayi said. “We are combining world-class energy solutions with Nigerian-built automotive engineering to enhance the ownership and maintenance experience for our customers nationwide.”

Representing TotalEnergies, Mr. Emmanuel Morand-Fehr, Executive Director and Secretary General, commended Nord for its commitment to indigenous production and quality.

“TotalEnergies is proud to work with Nord, a homegrown brand that has shown the world that world-class vehicles can be manufactured in Nigeria,” Morand-Fehr noted. “Together, we will offer Nigerian motorists a new level of trust, accessibility, and performance.”

Also speaking at the ceremony were Mr. Abdullahi Umar, General Manager, Retail and Cards, and Mr. Daniel Chukwu, Lubricant Business Manager, who both highlighted the operational and customer-service advantages the alliance brings.

The event, held at a prominent Lagos venue, ended with a networking session and luncheon, where stakeholders reaffirmed their belief in the transformative potential of the partnership.

For Nord Automobiles, the alliance strengthens its aftersales service strategy and reinforces its mission to deliver elegant, rugged, and locally made vehicles suited to Nigerian terrain.

The company’s popular models, such as the Nord A9 SUV and Nord Tusk Pickup, continue to redefine standards in the domestic auto industry.

For TotalEnergies, the collaboration deepens its role as a leading player in Nigeria’s lubricant and retail energy sector while showcasing its enduring support for local enterprise and manufacturing.

Nord Automobiles Limited is Nigeria’s premier indigenous auto brand, designing and assembling vehicles tailored to African conditions.

Its lineup includes sedans, pickups, and SUVs that combine durability, style, and affordability.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company present in over 130 countries.

In Nigeria, the firm has operated for over six decades, offering products and services across petroleum, lubricants, power, and renewable energy segments.