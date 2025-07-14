No written pact for Buhari to hand over power to me — Pastor Bakare

Late Muhammadu Buhari

Pastor Tunde Bakare, General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), has clarified that there was no formal or written agreement for former President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over power to him.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s president from 2015 to 2023 and earlier as military head of state from 1983 to 1985, died in London on Sunday.

The cleric made this known on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “There was no written pact between us. He’s late. I will never say anything unfair about him. But there was a kind of look—’you’re one of those I would love to succeed me’—and he did his best.”

Recounting events leading up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Bakare said Buhari invited all presidential aspirants to a meeting at the Villa, where he urged them to freely choose who they wanted to succeed him.

“I have allowed governors to choose those who will succeed them or go for a second term. I’m asking you today to freely choose the person I desire to succeed me,” he said.

Bakare, however, alluded to “certain shenanigans” that followed, which led Buhari to eventually say, “Go and vote,” after it became clear the process was not going the intended way.

In his tribute, Bakare described Buhari as a leader far from the religious fundamentalist image some attributed to him. He noted that his opinion changed after closer interactions during their 2011 campaign, when he was Buhari’s running mate under the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

“After the flag-off of our campaign in Kaduna, we rode in the same car. When we got to his place, he staggered, and the next thing he said was, ‘Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

“I said, ‘General, what is that?’ and he replied, ‘You do not have the monopoly of Jesus Christ—I’m thanking God.’”

Bakare also noted that Buhari’s long-time driver was a Christian, as were many of his security aides. He said Buhari respected his Christian faith and never interfered with his Sunday worship, even during their campaign.

He described Buhari as a man of few words but decisive action, stating, “Once he’s convinced you’ve got the right point, he’ll approve it immediately.”

On corruption, Bakare maintained that Buhari remained personally incorruptible throughout their association. “A lot of accusations went around, but nobody could pin any corruption on him. His best may not be good enough for some people, but he did his best.”